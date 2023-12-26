Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has crossed Rs 250 crore mark worldwide in just five days. Red Chillies Entertainment, the co-producer of the film, shared the impressive box office figures online. While Dunki opened to decent numbers, it has steadily gained momentum, showcasing strong audience engagement. The global collections of the movie currently stand at Rs 256.40 crore, indicating a promising trajectory for the coming weeks. Check it out! Dunki Movie Review: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration is Charming in Places; Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal Shine! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Dunki Box Office Collection Worldwide:

