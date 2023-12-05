The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is out! After teaser, song "Lutt Putt Gaya" and the lyrical video "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se", this happens to be fourth drop from the film. Helmed by ace director Rajkumar Hirani, the sneak-peek into the SRK-starrer tells us story about the many Indians who leave India and go abroad in 'majburi'. There are scenes in the flick that will give you goosebumps. Apart from SRK, the movie also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in important roles. Dunki Drop 1: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Film On Illegal Immigration Promises To Be Rollicking Entertainer; Watch Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu’s Glimpses In This Teaser Video!

Watch Dunki Trailer Below:

