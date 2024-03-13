Ed Sheeran's Indian escapade is the talk of the town! The Grammy-winning maestro decided to take a breather from his packed schedule and dive headfirst into the local scene on March 12. Now, a viral video is making the rounds, showcasing Ed's impressive dance moves as he effortlessly picks up the steps of Armaan Malik. Along with their infectious enthusiasm, the duo took on the challenge of dancing to Allu Arjun's hit track "Butta Bomma," let's say they nailed it! With Sheeran's charming smile and Malik's infectious energy, it's clear that these two are having an absolute blast. Who knew that a Grammy-winning artist could become a Bollywood sensation overnight? Keep dancing, Ed! Ayushmann Khurrana Shares' Keepsake' From His Meeting With Ed Sheeran in Mumbai, Says 'Great Meeting You' (View Pic).

Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik Dance To 'Butta Bomma' Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone India (@rollingstonein)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)