Ed Sheeran has arrived in India for his performance in Mumbai this weekend. The singer-songwriter kickstarted his India visit by spending time with schoolkids and playing songs for them. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana later met the singer and shared a polaroid from their meeting on social media. Sharing the picture with Sheeran, Ayushmann wrote, "A Polaroid keepsake from my time with Ed Great meeting you" Ed Sheeran has reached Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=÷x Tour and will be performing on March 16. Ed Sheeran Pays Surprise Visit to School Kids in Mumbai, Spends Quality Time As He Sings for Them (Watch Video).

Check Out Ayushmann Khurrana’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

