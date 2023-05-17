Ektaa Kapoor, joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, is the only Indian in The Hollywood Reporter's list of "40 Most Influential Women in International Film." According to the entertainment website, "These intercontinental innovators are bringing stories to a global stage and nurturing new voices despite a disrupted film market." Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor Team Up For New Film, Untitled Movie to Hit Theatres on September 22.

Check Out Latest News Here:

#Ektakapoor 's remarkable achievements secure her a spot on The Hollywood Reporter's prestigious list of influential women in international film. pic.twitter.com/OIz3DCGtpQ — Punjab Kesari (@punjabkesari) May 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)