During the inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kangana Ranaut met Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, also known as Maharaj or Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Sharing a snapshot with the Hindu religious leader on her Instagram story, the actress expressed her emotions, describing the connection as akin to that of a sibling. She initially intended to treat him as a brother but found herself humbly touching his feet and seeking his blessings, acknowledging him as a Guru and emphasising that a Guru transcends age. Kangana Ranaut Joyfully Shouts ‘Jai Shree Ram’ at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Kangana Ranaut's IG Post:

Kangana Ranaut with Bageshwar Dham (Photo Credits: Instagram)

