Kangana Ranaut Meets Bageshwar Baba While Attending Ayodhya's Pranpratishtha Ceremony; Actress Shares Pic With Hindu Religious Leader
Kangana attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. During her visit, she met with Bageshwar Baba and shared a photograph with him.
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 22, 2024 09:53 PM IST