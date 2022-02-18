The song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born is a beautiful number sung by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who are all set to tie the knot on February 19, had crooned the cover of “Shallow” back in May 2020. Ahead of their dreamy wedding ceremony, fans got to check out this throwback video of their ‘home jams’. All one could say is, Farhan and Shibani are a match made in heaven!

Watch Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar’s Version Of Shallow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)