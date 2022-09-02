Filmfare Awards 2022 will be airing on Colors TV on September 9 at 9 PM IST. Now, with an aim to create buzz, the makers dropped a new promo from the awards night today which sees Vicky Kaushal dancing to Punjabi tunes on stage while wifey Katrina Kaif cheers him from the audience. Indeed, they are the cutest! Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh Kisses Wifey Deepika Padukone on Stage After Winning Best Actor for 83 (View Pics).

