Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi took home the max wins at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards 2023. The event was hosted by Salman Khan and turned out to be super entertaining. Now, a clip from the awards night has gone viral online that sees bhaijaan teasing Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sitting in the audience with the word 'Inshallah', hinting at his shelved film with SLB. However, latest reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan has replaced Salman Khan in Inshallah. Filmfare Awards 2023: Salman Khan and Govinda Set the Stage on Fire With Their 'Partner' Performance (Watch Video).

Watch Salman Khan Teasing Alia Bhatt and SLB:

salman bhai pls stop playing wid our emotions 😭😭😭🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/bFMGrs8HWQ — simp (@jhonkahawaka) April 28, 2023

