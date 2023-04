Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan and Govinda shared screen space in David Dhawan's 'Partner' in 2007, triggering a laugh riot with their chemistry and comic timing.

The duo came together at Filmfare Awards 2023 on Thursday and did a special dance performance together, ushering in a wave of nostalgia among fans.

At the prestigious awards ceremony, Salman and Govinda grooved to their hit number 'Do You Wanna Partner' from their 2007 blockbuster.

While Salman looked dapper as ever in a blue suit, Govinda opted for a shimmery all-black ensemble for their performance.

Take a look at a glimpse of their performance here:

https://twitter.com/Iftykhan15/status/1651850905199730688

https://twitter.com/justvoot/status/1652007818197647365

Fans became elated to see the reunion of the "Partners."

"How time flies! Their performance made me super nostalgic," a social media user commented.

"We want Partner 2," another user wrote.

The 68th Filmfare Awards was hosted by Salman along with Maniesh Paul and Ayushmann Khurrana. The event saw many amazing performances by Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Jacqueline Fernandez besides Govinda.

Speaking of the winners, Alia Bhatt triumphed at the award by winning Best Actress for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiwadi'. The film was also adjudged "Best Film" at this year's awards show.

The award for Best Director went to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who helmed the film. (ANI)

