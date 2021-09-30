Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F have wrapped up the shooting of their film Freddy. The actor took to social media and shared a series of pics from the sets. Along with it, he also wrote a note which also confirmed that the movie will have a theatrical release.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)