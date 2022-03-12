Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is making all the right kind of noises at the box office. Reports suggest that the film will hit OTT pretty soon. After just 8 weeks of its theatrical release, the film will be heading for a release on Netflix. It is assumed to release in the last week of April.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Official: #GangubaiKathiawadi comes to Netflix 8 weeks from theatrical release, mostly April last week. pic.twitter.com/CVTgfn98pT — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 12, 2022

