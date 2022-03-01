Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi is performing extremely well at the box office. As the Alia Bhatt-starrer collected Rs 8.19 crore on day four (Monday), thus, minting Rs 47.31 crore in total. Gangubai Kathiawadi: Neetu Kapoor Reviews Alia Bhatt’s Performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film (View Post).

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection:

#GangubaiKathiawadi is fantastic on the crucial make-or-break Mon… Passes the litmus test with a superb total on Day 4... Will record impressive numbers today as well [#MahaShivratri]… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr. Total: ₹ 47.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MxM2NiTs31 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2022

