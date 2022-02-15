The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have released a new song from the movie titled "Jab Saiyaan". The track sees the lead actress Alia Bhatt romancing Shantanu Maheshwari on the streets of Kamathipura. Both have done a brilliant job and their subtle chemistry is the USP of the melody. The single is sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)