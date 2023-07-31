The release date of the upcoming film Ghoomer, directed by R Balki, has been revealed. The film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi is all set to be released on August 18. The makers even confirmed that the trailer of the film will be unveiled in three days. Ghoomer: Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi Look Adorable Together in This First Look From R Balki’s Film (View Pic).

