Shraddha Kapoor bids a heartfelt farewell to her furry companion as she gears up for a shoot. Unable to part even for a day, the actress shared endearing snapshots on Instagram with her beloved pet dog Shyloh. In an adorable post, she expressed her impending absence, captioning it, "Moye Moye coz l goye for shoot tomorrow and I will miss my little boye." The affectionate gesture showcases Shraddha's deep bond with her pet, evoking warmth among fans and shedding light on the actress's tender side. Shraddha Kapoor's Weekend Playlist Includes 'Ya Ali' Track, Calls It 'Magic'.

Check Out Shraddha Kapoor's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)