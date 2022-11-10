Simone Singh became a household name on television and she has also grown beautifully as an actress. She appeared in a variety of films too and her graph as an actress has only grown over the years. From playing a traditional bahu to a glamorous diva, she has nailed almost every role and as she celebrates her birthday today (November 10, 2022), we take a look at the top five projects she had us smitten with her charm and deft of talent. ‘Four More Shots Please! Season 3: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her Experience Shooting for Series; Says, ‘Pressure Is To Do Better in Season 3 and Keep the Audience Hooked to It’.

Heena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TrulySimone (@realsimonesingh)

Simone, as Nawab Mirza, gave a brilliant performance for which she got huge acclaim in her acting career. Even she is still remembered for that role as she is loved by everyone.

Kal Ho Na Ho

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TrulySimone (@realsimonesingh)

Simone has the audience smitten with her charm as the gold digger Camilla!

Being Cyrus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TrulySimone (@realsimonesingh)

This is one of Simone Singh’s movies where her portrayal of a character was far more relatable.

Ek Hasina Thi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TrulySimone (@realsimonesingh)

She featured in the TV series and we must say, she is elegant,classy and subtle in her expressions and is such a welcome change!

Maja Ma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TrulySimone (@realsimonesingh)

Her character in the film is of a bold and daring one who will never take any injustice lying down. Though she does not have enough screen time, her presence is enough to blow your mind!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)