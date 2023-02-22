The news on the third installment of Hera Pheri has left all fans of this popular comedy franchise pretty excited. Well, Hera Pheri 3 has now even topped the Search Trends. Fans are keen to know more about the upcoming film since buzz on Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal’s reunion on the sets of the film hit online. Google India used Rawal’s hilarious dialogue from the first part, ‘Ae Mera Chashma Kidhar Hai’ and shared on Twitter how Hera Pheri 3 topped the Search Trends. Hera Pheri 3: Check Out the First Picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal From Their Upcoming Film Promo Shoot!

Google India Shares Hera Pheri 3 Tops Search Trends

Did you see Search Trends today? Ae mera CHASHMA KIDHAR HAI 👓#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/J0NQZDrE8U — Google India (@GoogleIndia) February 22, 2023

