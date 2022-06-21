Rajkummar Rao's next outing is a Hindi remake of Telugu cop drama HIT - The First Case. The makers dropped the actor's poster of the film and revealed that its trailer will be out on June 23. HIT the First Case is arriving in theatres on July 15. HIT – The First Case Teaser: Rajkummar Rao As Vikram Gears Up To Solve A Missing Case In The Crime-Thriller Co-Starring Sanya Malhotra, Milind Gunaji (Watch Video).

Rajkummar Rao’s HIT The First Case

#HITTheFirstCase. Trailer out on 23rd June. Film releasing on 15th July, 2022 in cinema. pic.twitter.com/SYGYPge5yZ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 21, 2022

