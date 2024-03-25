Amidst the vibrant festivities of Holi 2024, celebrities like Nimrat Kaur embraced the joyous occasion alongside their cherished companions. Nimrat Kaur, radiating happiness, shared glimpses of her colourful celebration with friends and loved ones on Instagram. Clad in a sunny yellow kurta and crisp white pants, her infectious smile captured the essence of the festival, spreading warmth and cheer to all. Holi 2024: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Jaya Bachchan Take Part in Holika Dahan, Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Happy Pics On Insta.

Nimrat Kaur's Holi Celebration

