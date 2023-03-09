Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is getting all the love from audiences. The Luv Ranjan directorial which is grabbing attention for its songs and chemistry between the leads, has also impressed Hrithik Roshan. Well, as the Fighter star gave a thumbs up to TJMM and also lauded Ranbir and Shraddha. Check it out. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Romcom Rakes In Rs 15.73 Crore!

Hrithik Roshan Reviews TJMM:

Loved #TuJoothiMainMakkaar ! So difficult to get this genre right ! Well done to the entire team ! Great work by everyone !! 👏👏 Ranbir and shraddha are so good ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2023

