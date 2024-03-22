Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday lauded the performance of Ananya Panday in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and called her a 'star'. The coming-of-age drama, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, was released in December last year. It stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media. Hrithik Roshan Clicks Selfie With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Latter Shares Pic From Their Romantic Holiday Saying ‘Que Bueno Buenos Aires’.

Hrithik wrote to X: "I saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. I thoroughly enjoyed it. It's not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy, you are a star. What a performance @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh. You guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must-watch!"

Hrithik Roshan's X Post

Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance 👏 @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain . Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch ! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 22, 2024

Replying to the 'Fighter' star, Ananya said: ".@iHrithik sir you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating". The film is written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has Call Me Bae, Control, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in the pipeline.

