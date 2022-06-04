Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, which is a sequel of Ishq Vishk. Hrithik Roshan has shared a few stunning pictures of his cousin sister Pashmina and extended her and the entire team his best wishes. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. Ishq Vishk Rebound: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal In Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s Directorial.

Hrithik Roshan Wishes Pashmina Good Luck For Her Bollywood Debut

