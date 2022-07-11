Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and shared two pictures as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocked 8 Years today (July 11). He shared a photo with Sidharth Shukla and on the another click he can be seen posing with Alia Bhatt and others. While sharing the post, he remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla and his work experience with him. Sidharth Shukla Fans Celebrate Six Years of the Bigg Boss 13 Winner's Bollywood Debut 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

8 years of #humptysharmakidhulania a very special film but today I remember it for the time I got to spend with sid on the film. He was kind hearted, protective and always passionate about work and friends. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OxohdX6JPs — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2022

