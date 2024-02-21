Shibani Dandekar shares a cute picture and a romantic post to celebrate her wedding anniversary with hubby Farhan Akhtar. The actress rests her head on Farhan's shoulder, dressed casually and looking at the camera. The attention-grabbing post reads, '6 and 2, just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar. Happy anniversary' (accompanied by heart and red rose emojis). Upon posting, several actresses commented, including Dia Mirza, Rhea Chakraborty, Mrunal Thakur, and Rasika Dugal. Now, Farhan has also shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "By your side .. proudly .. always." Shibani Dandekar Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Hubby Farhan Akhtar on His 50th Birthday (View Post).

