Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrates his birthday on March 5. And as the starkid turns 21 today, wishes from fans and celebs have already started pouring in. However, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable wish for Ibrahim that grabbed our attention. As Bebo shared a picture of a young Saif and little Ibrahim to wish the latter. Sara Ali Khan Shares Adorable Pictures With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Baby Jeh as He Turns One!

Check It Out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)