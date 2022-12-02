Ever since he gave an interview to India Today, there have been articles with headlines that screamed how Nadav Lapid, Iranian filmmaker and IFFI 2022 Goa jury head, has apologised for calling The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' and 'propaganda' and calling the film 'brilliant'. Even the film's lead actor Anupam Kher shared the headline of such articles on Twitter, with the caption, "Ultimately Truth always triumphs!" IFFI 2022: Jury Head Nadav Lapid Calls The Kashmir Files ‘A Propaganda, Vulgar Movie’; Says Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Was Inappropriate for a Prestigious Film Festival (Watch Video).

However in an interview give to The Wire's Karan Thapar, the Iranian director denies making any such comment or apology. In fact, he says he only apologised to those people who were insulted by his comments, but he refuses to back down from his comments and that they were reserved only regarding the craft of the film, and not on the actual tragedy of the Kashmir Pandit exodus.

Watch the Interview below:

FYR, here's the interview he gave to India Today, from where the news articles allegedly misquoted his statements.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)