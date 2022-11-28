Nadav Lapid, Israeli filmmaker and the Jury head of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) 2022, said he was shocked to see The Kashmir Files in the competition section of such a prestigious film festival . He called it "a propaganda, vulgar movie” in his speech and thought it was inappropriate for being screened in such an arena. The Kashmir Files: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri Elated As the Movie Gets Selected at IFFI’s Indian Panorama Section!

Watch Video Here:

#Breaking: #IFFI Jury says they were “disturbed and shocked” to see #NationalFilmAward winning #KashmirFiles, “a propoganda, vulgar movie” in the competition section of a prestigious festival— organised by the Govt of India. 🎤 Over to @vivekagnihotri sir… @nadavlapi pic.twitter.com/ove4xO8Ftr — Navdeep Yadav (@navdeepyadav321) November 28, 2022

