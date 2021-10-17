The ‘emotional, psychological and social well-being’ of every human being matters a lot. There are many individuals whose mental health has been affected. Celebs and socialites have often come forward and have urged people to not consider it as a taboo but instead ask for help whenever there is need for it. Ileana D’Cruz has often being vocal about such mental health issues. The post that she has shared this time is precise and spot-on. She says, “Just because someone doesn’t look or appear to be struggling with their mental health, doesn’t mean they aren’t. Never assume”.

Ileana D’Cruz’s Note On Mental Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official)

