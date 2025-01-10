Deepika Padukone, a strong advocate for mental health, recently voiced her disapproval of L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s remark about employees working 90 hours a week, including Sundays. The actress took to Instagram stories, sharing a report by journalist Faye D'Souza, and expressed her astonishment, saying, “Shocking to see people in such senior roles make such statements,” while adding the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters. However, she did not stop there, as following the backlash, L&T issued a statement focusing on India's progress, which Deepika further criticised, remarking, "And they just made it worse." For the unaware, SN Subrahmanyan previously stated he would have preferred making employees work on Sundays, a comment that quickly went viral after being shared on Reddit. Deepika Padukone Criticises L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s 90-Hour Workweek Proposal, Says ‘Shocking To See People in Senior Positions Make Such Statements’.

Deepika Padukone Reacts to L&T's Explanation Over 90-Hour Workweek Comment by SN Subrahmanyan

Deepika Padukone Criticises L&T's Chairman SN Subrahmanyan

SN Subrahmanyan's Viral Video

