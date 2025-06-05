A viral YouTube video by ISH News claims the Indian government has declared June 6, 2025, a national holiday solely to support mental health. This is false. No such nationwide holiday has been declared for that reason. June 6 is not a national public holiday across India. However, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on that day for Id-ul-Ad’ha (Bakrid), as per the RBI calendar. Some private offices or schools may choose to give a day off due to the Bakrid festival but there is no official announcement from the central government for a holiday related to mental health. Citizens are advised to rely on verified government notifications and not fall for misleading social media content. Fake News Alert: PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Recruitment Drive for 1736 Field Assistant Posts.

YouTube Video Claims Govt Has Declared National Holiday on June 06

