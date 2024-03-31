According to the latest media reports, actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend, Lekha Washington, have rented a Mumbai house from director Karan Johar. The sea-facing Bandra apartment costs a monthly rent of Rs 9 lakh. They'll reside at Carter Road's Clefepete, adjacent to where Aamir Khan, Imran's uncle, once lived. The three-year deal, registered on March 20, is disclosed by the real estate database Zapkey. Imran previously lived in a Pali Hill bungalow, having married Avantika Malik in 2011. They got divorced in 2019 and share a daughter named Imara.

Imran Khan Rents Karan Johar's Bandra Home At Rs 9 Lakh Per Month

