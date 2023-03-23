They are cool, stylish and know how to keep their fans engaged. They are none other than Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. This power-couple is undoubtedly one of the cool minded celebrity partners and they know how to keep it glamourous. At the Indian Sports Honours 2023 awards, Anushka and Virat kept it simple. Anushka wore a lavender colour body hugging gown and Virat wore black suit. Virat Kohli Shares Romantic Picture of a ‘Beautiful’ Morning With Wife Anushka Sharma (See Pic).

Check The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

