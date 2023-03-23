Virat Kohli is in the zone where everything is going right. From matching steps with Norwegian group Quick Style to clicking perfect pictures with his wife Anushka Sharma, he is bringing his a-game everywhere. Apart from these factors, he is undoubtedly the dotting husband, father and a gentleman. Recently, in the Indian Sports Honours 2023 awards, Virat proved it when he helped wifey Anushka Sharma with her gown while she was walking down the red carpet on the event ceremony. We can't stop saying 'Aww' for sure. What about you?. Indian Sports Honours 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Bring Fashion A-game at the Fourth Edition of the Award Ceremony (View Pics).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)