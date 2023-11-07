Capturing precious moments, inside glimpses from Raha's first birthday celebration surfaced, showcasing a heartwarming affair with the Kapoor family. The photos feature Dadi-Nani, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan, along with the adorable presence of Mum-Dad duo Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The joyous occasion displayed the Kapoor family reveling in the festivities, enjoying quality time together, and creating unforgettable memories. Raha Kapoor Turns 1: From Cake Smash to Holding Marigold Flowers, Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Her Daughter’s Intimate Birthday Celebration.

See Pictures From Raha's Birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Bubble (@bollywoodbubble)

