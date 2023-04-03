Ira Khan has dropped some lovely pics on Instagram in which she cannot stop mentioning about her ‘fantasies’. Aamir Khan’s daughter is all smiles as she poses with singer Nick Jonas and actress Kat Graham and the last pic features her along with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. She captioned her Insta post as ‘My teenage fantasies, my young-adult fantasies and then my real life fantasy’. Ira Khan Engaged to Nupur Shikhare! Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan and Others Attend the Ceremony in Style (Watch Video).

Ira Khan’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

