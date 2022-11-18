Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to BF Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai today and it was a cool affair. Talking about the guests at the ceremony, Aamir, Imran Khan, Mansoor Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh among others attended the event in style. Check out the happy faces below. Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gets Engaged With Longtime Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare (Watch Video).

Guests at Ira and Nupur's Engagement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

