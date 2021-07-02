Here's a piece of good news for all Irrfan Khan's fans. As the late star's unreleased film titled Dubai Return (2005) will now be out on July 3. The said flick will stream on the Bandra Film Festival's YouTube channel. Apart from Irrfan, the movie also stars Divya Dutta, Ritu Shivpuri, Vijay Maurya, and Razak Khan.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

