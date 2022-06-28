Phone Bhoot is the upcoming Hindi film starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The makers released the film’s poster today and announced that the horror-comedy will hit the theatres on October 7. As soon as the poster was dropped online, movie buffs found a similarity between the upcoming flick and Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters (1984). Twitterati thinks that Phone Bhoot is a remake of Ghostbusters and this newly released poster makes them label it as ‘sasta copy’ of the original. Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Horror Comedy to Arrive In Theatres on October 7.

Phone Bhoot vs Ghostbusters

Phone Bhoot vs Ghostbusters (Photo Credits: Twitter)

You Think So?

Ooops

Looks like Ghostbusters ka sasta copy — Aham (@_Aham_Brahmasmi) June 28, 2022

Many Think So

New Katrina movie #PhoneBhoot looks like a remake of #Ghostbusters. You think it's true? pic.twitter.com/9onSRqlIxP — Vamsy (@VamsyLFC) June 28, 2022

Don't Disappoint Ghostbusters Fans

So Is Phone Bhoot A Copy Of Ghostbusters?

ok I just saw the movie poster for #PhoneBhoot and literally laughed they literally copied ghostbusters! Omg the uniform the ghost logo ! What the hell is wrong with Bollywood! Seriously copy cats ! @AAFilmsIndia #PhoneBhoot #BollywoodNews #Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/whgxHEJnFl — Angela Singh (@Angeladansingh9) June 28, 2022

