Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) "Phone Bhoot", starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be released in theatres on October 7.

The supernatural-comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment.

Also Read | Jugjugg Jeeyo Star Varun Dhawan Has Always Been a Man of Style, Proof in Pics.

On Tuesday, the production house shared the film's release announcement on its official Twitter page.

"#PhoneBhoot ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Arriving on 7th Oct, 2022 at cinemas near you," the tweet read.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Bows Down to Lilly Singh's Mother To Seek Her Blessings at Toronto Concert (View Pics).

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht and Surender Thakur.

Written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, "Phone Booth" was previously scheduled to be released in cinema halls on July 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)