Shah Rukh Khan led the star-studded gathering at the Zee Cine Awards 2024 on March 10, where the brightest talents from Bollywood and TV came together. Sparkling on the red carpet, they not only secured prestigious awards but also mesmerised the audience with their captivating on-stage performances. Khan, earning the Best Actor accolade for his outstanding roles in Jawan and Pathaan, emerged as the night's ultimate victor. During his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh Khan gave an electrifying address, pointing to his children and declaring, 'Jab Tak Tumhara Baap Zinda Hai Entertainment Zinda Hai!' (As long as your father is alive, entertainment is live!) He also extended gratitude to Director Atlee for his contributions. India's Shah Rukh Khan Is World's Fourth Richest Actor in 2023! Know SRK's Net Worth and Check Full List of Richest Actors in the World That Has Two More Indian Celebrities.

Watch SRK's Speech At Zee Cine Awards 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)