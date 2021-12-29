After brother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and wished sister Anshula Kapoor with a heartfelt note. Pouring her feelings out for the birthday girl, the Bollywood actress wrote, "Our grounding force, our anchor, voice of reason and strength and our home. You make the rest of us feel so loved no matter what and I'm blessed to call you my sister. Love you loads (heart emoji)." She also shared a few unstill stills with Anshula. Check it out.

