Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has left fans stunned with his daring bald look in the upcoming movie Jawan, directed by Atlee. The actor unveiled a captivating new poster, giving a glimpse of his intense role. Joining him in this highly anticipated film are leading stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, promising an ensemble cast that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide. Jawan has generated immense buzz as fans eagerly await its release on September 7, 2023. Jawan: Trailer Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Film To Release Alongside Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One in Theatres- Reports.

Check Out The Latest Poster Here:

Main achha hoon ya bura hoon… 30 days to find out. Ready AH?#1MonthToJawan#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/O47jh05lnj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)