Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie even before its release creating the buzz in town. Well, fans are going crazy with only one month for the release of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan's fans demand Red Chillies Entertainment to drop trailer or any update for the Atlee's film. It seems audience can't keep their calm. Not just demand, they are sharing memes and jokes also. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Next Not Postponed to October, Release Date Still June 2 – Reports

Check The Tweet Here:

The wait is over !!#JawanTeaser Is Here . An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. @gaurikhan @Atlee_dir @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/aGBAeq5Wu9 — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChillesEnt) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)