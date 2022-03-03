Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man in Divyang Thakkar’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film also stars Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Produced under Yash Raj Films’ banner, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is all set to be released in theatres on May 13. The actor shared the announcement video on social media and it’s a must watch.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Release Date

Saare heroes ek taraf, aur #JayeshbhaiJordaar ek taraf! Watch the date announcement video NOW. Celebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May. pic.twitter.com/gQ2Etxwkm6 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) March 3, 2022

