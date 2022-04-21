A special screening for Jersey was held for which many celebs were seen in attendance. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has given a thumbs up for Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s film. He mentioned in his post, “Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!” Jersey Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor & Pankaj Kapur's Solid Partnership Makes This Predictable Game An Engaging Watch.

Jersey Review

You are brilliant @shahidkapoor ! #Jersey is sheer emotion which penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance ! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!! — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) April 21, 2022

