Fans have been treated with another soulful track titled 'Maiyya Mainu' from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey. Sung by Sachet Tandon, the song is composed by Sachet-Parampara. Shellee has penned the beautiful lyrics of this romantic song. The video of the song features Shahid and Mrunal Thakur during the early days of their romance and how she supports Shahid during his struggle days to play cricket. Tehri chemistry is off the charts and will surely make you excited for the film.

Check Out The Song Below:

