The makers of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund have dropped a new song titled "Lafda Zala" from the film. Sung by Ajay Gogavale and music churned by Ajay-Atul, the track is high on energy. It's quite a desi number that'll make you dance instantly to the tunes. Jhund Teaser: Amitabh Bachchan And His ‘Jhund’ Make Mass Entry In Nagraj Popatrao Manjule’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

