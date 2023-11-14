Alia Bhatt always looks beautiful when captured in a monochrome frame. Now, the actress has shared two pictures on Instagram, and they are mind-blowing. In the first picture, she is doing her makeup, and in the second picture, she is wearing a white shirt and black pants while looking directly at the camera. These two pictures were clicked by director Vasan Bala. Alia Bhatt Gives Sneak Peek Into Her 'Jigra' Shoot Schedule, Shares Message for Director Vasan Bala (View Pic).

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)