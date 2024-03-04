John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal took to Instagram to share a few pictures from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. John and Priya stole the limelight in matching ethnic ensembles at the three-day gala affair that was held at Jamnagar. John looked charming in a beige kurta and matching dhoti, while Priya exuded elegance in embroidered lehenga and traditional jewels. These pictures of the adorable pair sets major couple fashion goals! John Abraham Can’t Stop Praising Priya Runchal, RAW Actor Prefers to Keep Shutterbugs at Distance and Here’s Why.

See Priya Runchal's Pics With John Abraham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal)

